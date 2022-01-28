Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target to C$9.60

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from C$16.30 to C$9.60 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CGC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen cut shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 14.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

