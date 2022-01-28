Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Cut to $325.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.50% from the stock’s current price.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $269.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $323.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $144.21 and a 1-year high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total transaction of $808,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,175,007 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,146,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Fortinet by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 155,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,837,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

