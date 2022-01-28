Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,442,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NIHK opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 20.78 and a current ratio of 22.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.12. Video River Networks has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.19.

About Video River Networks

Video River Networks, Inc is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies.

