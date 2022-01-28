Piper Sandler Weighs in on Exxon Mobil Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $5.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.53 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XOM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.98.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $75.12 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $76.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.03 and its 200-day moving average is $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after buying an additional 4,874,643 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after buying an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,373,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,952,468,000 after buying an additional 1,895,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,977,000 after buying an additional 3,281,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

