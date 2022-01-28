Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Great Wall Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded Great Wall Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

GWLLF opened at $2.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96. Great Wall Motor has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.02.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

