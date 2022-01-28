Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 102.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,758 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of Verint Systems worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $51.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -197.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.77.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $279,232.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $70,497.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,408 shares of company stock worth $1,940,796. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

