Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 6,080 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,494,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $685,335,000 after purchasing an additional 188,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,785,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,402,000 after purchasing an additional 91,290 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,677,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,051,000 after purchasing an additional 626,806 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,139,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 721,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,950,000 after acquiring an additional 16,341 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $2,321,903.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFG opened at $125.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.16 and a fifty-two week high of $146.63.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

