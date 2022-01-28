PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 243.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after buying an additional 141,067 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 3,492.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 110,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,375,000 after purchasing an additional 107,501 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 10.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,065,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,069,000 after purchasing an additional 101,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 19.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,980,000 after purchasing an additional 80,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 284.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 47,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $161.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.52. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $189.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.08.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a net margin of 46.61% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,085,625.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PSB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

