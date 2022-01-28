New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock Position Lowered by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,576 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFE. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,877,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,612,000 after buying an additional 442,829 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 86,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 1,086.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 17,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -68.83 and a beta of 1.60. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -137.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFE shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.