California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

California Water Service Group has increased its dividend by 22.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 55 consecutive years. California Water Service Group has a dividend payout ratio of 44.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect California Water Service Group to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.2%.

CWT opened at $60.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.40. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $72.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $256.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $85,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $30,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter worth $461,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CWT shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

