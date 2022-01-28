Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has increased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a dividend payout ratio of 39.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

NFBK opened at $15.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $786.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.84.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 36.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $30,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 40.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter worth about $538,000. Institutional investors own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NFBK shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

