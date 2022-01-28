Heritage Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th.

Heritage Financial has increased its dividend payment by 30.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Heritage Financial has a payout ratio of 44.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Heritage Financial to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.72. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 40.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heritage Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,519 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Heritage Financial worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

