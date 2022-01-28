Aviva PLC Buys 15,381 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,381 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,982 shares of company stock worth $4,335,304 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $88.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.05. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.05 and a 52-week high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.44%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

