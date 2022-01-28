Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 62.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RJF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RJF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $100.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $64.29 and a 12-month high of $110.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.53.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.50%.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320. 10.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

