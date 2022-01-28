iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 143,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 30,949 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.89. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $34.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

