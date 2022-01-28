ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a decrease of 66.5% from the December 31st total of 151,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

XNGSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ENN Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

ENN Energy stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. ENN Energy has a one year low of $57.83 and a one year high of $92.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.41.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

