Oasis Petroleum Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $6.19 Per Share (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear anticipates that the company will earn $6.19 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $23.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

OAS opened at $135.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.49. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $144.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 88.97% and a net margin of 61.83%. The business had revenue of $402.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 266.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,034,000 after purchasing an additional 983,216 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $95,305,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5,307.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,228,000 after acquiring an additional 695,287 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 458,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,563,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 54.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 450,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after acquiring an additional 157,802 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Douglas E. Brooks purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.76 per share, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

