Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Tenneco Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Tenneco in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

TEN stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. The company has a market cap of $833.45 million, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tenneco by 59.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $164,963,000 after buying an additional 3,169,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,626,000 after purchasing an additional 477,354 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 25.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,582,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,123,000 after purchasing an additional 728,845 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 237.3% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,100,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 72.6% during the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,937,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,643,000 after purchasing an additional 814,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

