Brokers Set Expectations for APA Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for APA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.18 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.12. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

APA has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.47.

APA opened at $32.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. APA has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of APA during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APA during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of APA by 64.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

