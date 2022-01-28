Credit Suisse Group Raises Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Price Target to 38.90

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from 31.50 to 38.90 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACKAY opened at $18.85 on Friday. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $24.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.71.

Arçelik AS engages in the production, distribution, sales and marketing of consumer durable goods, and consumer electronics. It operates through the following segments: White Goods, Consumer Electronics and Other. The White Goods segment comprises of washing machines, dryers, dish washers, refrigerators, ovens, and cookers.

