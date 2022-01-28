MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Stock Price Down 3.5%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) traded down 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.91. 32,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,467,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on MultiPlan from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.05.

The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.20 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $288.21 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

In related news, CFO James M. Head purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MultiPlan by 363.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,668,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,849,000 after purchasing an additional 19,345,407 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth $37,664,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MultiPlan by 3,547.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MultiPlan by 152.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,304,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in MultiPlan by 627.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,610,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

