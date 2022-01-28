Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.01

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$13.01 and last traded at C$13.00, with a volume of 15001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.25.

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Los Andes Copper to C$15.06 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 16.08 and a quick ratio of 15.87. The firm has a market cap of C$345.01 million and a PE ratio of -149.41.

Los Andes Copper Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located to the north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

