Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 23,898 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 113,113 shares.The stock last traded at $8.20 and had previously closed at $8.30.

NEXA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.37.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $655.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.01 million. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 22,480 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 69,540 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. 7.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

