Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.20

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 4157 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $490.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.55) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 7,500 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $64,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 8,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $62,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,669 shares of company stock worth $1,126,141 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCDA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Tricida in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tricida in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Tricida in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tricida in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tricida by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

