ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Trading Up 9.6%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s stock price was up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 768,966 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 22,955,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WISH shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lowered ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ContextLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.66.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.22 million. Equities research analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ContextLogic news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 54,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $132,530.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 23,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $113,702.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,018,965 shares of company stock worth $4,183,448. Corporate insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the third quarter valued at $54,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

