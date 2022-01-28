Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 81.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 184.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,731,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $154.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.01. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.25 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

