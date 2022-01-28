Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 492 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $4,499,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in S&P Global by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in S&P Global by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $395.08 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $307.07 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $453.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.70.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

