DAFI Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $391,117.00 (DAFI)

DAFI Protocol (CURRENCY:DAFI) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. One DAFI Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAFI Protocol has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. DAFI Protocol has a total market cap of $9.70 million and $391,117.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAFI Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00040892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

DAFI Protocol Coin Profile

DAFI is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 540,937,255 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

DAFI Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAFI Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAFI Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAFI Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAFI Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAFI Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.