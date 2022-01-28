Comparing Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) & bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) and bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.6% of bluebird bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of bluebird bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Omega Therapeutics and bluebird bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A bluebird bio -1,610.78% -76.93% -54.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Omega Therapeutics and bluebird bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A bluebird bio $250.73 million 2.04 -$618.70 million ($12.82) -0.57

Omega Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than bluebird bio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Omega Therapeutics and bluebird bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 bluebird bio 1 13 2 1 2.18

Omega Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 173.40%. bluebird bio has a consensus price target of $18.21, suggesting a potential upside of 149.51%. Given Omega Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Omega Therapeutics is more favorable than bluebird bio.

Summary

Omega Therapeutics beats bluebird bio on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C. Dorazio on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

