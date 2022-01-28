Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Plug Power (PLUG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG):

1/27/2022 – Plug Power was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/26/2022 – Plug Power is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $44.00 to $27.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/22/2022 – Plug Power was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $38.00 to $25.00.

1/20/2022 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $26.00.

1/20/2022 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $39.00.

1/15/2022 – Plug Power was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/13/2022 – Plug Power was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $56.00 to $37.00.

1/5/2022 – Plug Power is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Plug Power was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $70.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day moving average is $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $3,495,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $497,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $987,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Plug Power by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

