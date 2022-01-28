FY2021 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Reduced by National Bank Financial

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.18. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

ENB has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.53.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.89. The firm has a market cap of $83.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,206,000 after acquiring an additional 157,128 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Enbridge by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,482,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,435,000 after acquiring an additional 159,971 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

