Universal (UVV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Universal (NYSE:UVV) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $453.96 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

UVV opened at $54.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.86. Universal has a 52-week low of $44.93 and a 52-week high of $60.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Universal by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Universal by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 24,231 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

