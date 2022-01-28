V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$11.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.95 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on V.F. from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen cut their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.83.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $67.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.99. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a 12-month low of $65.34 and a 12-month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.31%.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.