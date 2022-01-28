Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,420 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth $134,000.

SAIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $1,161,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $519,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,642 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $35.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.54 and a beta of 1.79. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.35.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.45 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

