Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases 810 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth $2,127,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 81.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 143,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,963,000 after acquiring an additional 64,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 1,283.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 25,271 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MOH stock opened at $275.85 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $328.11. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.47 and a 200 day moving average of $282.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.69.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

