Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,490 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,581,604,000 after buying an additional 661,012 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,347,000 after buying an additional 4,857,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,162,000 after buying an additional 315,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nucor by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after buying an additional 686,067 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Nucor by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,255,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,343,000 after buying an additional 158,586 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUE. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $96.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $47.94 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

