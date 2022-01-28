Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 25,951 Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,951 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Granite Construction at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,988,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,176,000 after purchasing an additional 69,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,083,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,327,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,120,000 after purchasing an additional 44,897 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 47,725.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 997,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,437,000 after purchasing an additional 995,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the second quarter worth approximately $40,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GVA opened at $35.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.11 and a 1 year high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GVA. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Sidoti began coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

