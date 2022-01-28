Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,893 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 734.3% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 330,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 290,632 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,386,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,970,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 49.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 78,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 26,160 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 522.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 172,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 144,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 68.9% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 52,096 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

Shares of PLUG opened at $18.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.45. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.09 and a 12-month high of $70.51. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.74.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.