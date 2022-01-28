68,354 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 68,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $737,708,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $553,970,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,352,000 after buying an additional 13,595,291 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,987,000. Finally, GPI Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $11.36 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.16 million. Research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

SOFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

In related news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $217,656,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,543,508 shares of company stock valued at $378,607,910 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.