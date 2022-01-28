Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 12,071 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Denny’s worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the second quarter worth about $183,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Denny’s by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Denny’s by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DENN shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

In other Denny’s news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $255,167.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $936.85 million, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51. Denny’s Co. has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.77 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Denny's

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

