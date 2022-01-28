Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Increased to $142.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.47.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNI stock opened at $118.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $136.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.579 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.