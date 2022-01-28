Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 9.71%.

FNWD opened at $48.50 on Friday. Finward Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.78. The company has a market capitalization of $168.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Finward Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

