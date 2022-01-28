Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $207.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xilinx has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.82.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $173.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $239.79. The firm has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xilinx will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Xilinx by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $579,481,000 after buying an additional 2,507,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Xilinx by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,683,477,000 after buying an additional 1,877,762 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,094,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Xilinx by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,172,334 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $478,991,000 after buying an additional 1,662,125 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,342,416 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $504,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,786 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

