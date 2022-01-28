Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 3,633.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.79. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $98.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 317.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 47,443 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 76.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter.

