Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Lowered to $725.00 at Mizuho

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $770.00 to $725.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LRCX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $717.93.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX opened at $555.30 on Thursday. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $481.05 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $676.09 and a 200 day moving average of $624.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.26%.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,260 shares of company stock worth $26,310,966 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.