Short Interest in Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Increases By 8,375.0%

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 8,375.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS MRTMF opened at $0.10 on Friday. Maritime Resources has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11.

About Maritime Resources

Maritime Resources Corp. is a gold and base metals exploration company, which engages in the exploration of resource properties. It holds interest on the Green Bay Property project. The company was founded on May 14, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

