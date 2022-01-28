Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.86) to $0.41. Karyopharm Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. The business had revenue of $37.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 119.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22,350 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $102,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $7.83 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $591.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

