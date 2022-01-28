SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Short Interest Update

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 8,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 81.0 days.
Shares of SBRKF opened at $13.40 on Friday. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $15.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.83.
About SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA
