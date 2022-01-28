Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for MicroStrategy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $3.47 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.43. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The company had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MSTR. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $595.00.

MSTR stock opened at $319.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $560.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $637.42. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $317.59 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 728.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 55.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total value of $1,292,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total value of $6,452,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $18,922,175. 25.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

