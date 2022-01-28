BWS Financial Weighs in on Inter Parfums, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Research analysts at BWS Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Inter Parfums in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $96.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.00. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $61.60 and a 1-year high of $108.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.14 and a 200-day moving average of $84.07.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the third quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $69,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 23,112 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $2,205,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,857 shares of company stock worth $7,174,668 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

